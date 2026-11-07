Hidden Tears, Silent Cries: Citizens Recount Life Under Taliban Rule

8am: A number of the country’s citizens are expressing deep concern over the growing pressure the Taliban are exerting in various areas. They say that while poverty and unemployment are rampant and people are unable to meet their basic needs, the Taliban collect taxes and ushr from them under various pretexts, yet provide no services to citizens in return. According to them, media outlets under Taliban control are also unable to reflect the real situation of the people. Citizens also continue to complain that the Taliban do not pay employees’ salaries on time. They say the Taliban do not pay salaries on time, and that repeated delays have increased employees’ debts and economic hardships. These citizens also stress that Taliban officials extort money from bolani sellers, in effect, even by eating several bolanis for free. According to them, no one in the city or the bazaar is safe from the extortion and bribe-taking of Taliban officials. Click here to read more (external link).