Helmand’s Major Opium Markets Thrive as Taliban Commanders Profit From Cultivation and Trade

8am: Field findings by the Hasht-e Subh Daily show that since the Taliban announced a ban on the cultivation and trade of narcotics, the price of one kilogram of opium in Helmand province has risen from 3,000 Afghanis to 50,000 Afghanis. The Sharafat, Sarban Kala, Sangin, Musa Qala, Bahramcha and Chanjir bazaars are among the main centers for buying and selling opium in the province. Several local sources confirm that Taliban commanders and officials have also invested in these bazaars, are partners in the drug trade, and profit from it. According to them, Akhundzada is also aware that these markets are active, but he overlooks them because of the interests of Taliban officials. Click here to read more (external link).