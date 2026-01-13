Guns Against Bread: Taliban Raid on a Women’s Beauty Salon in Kabul

8am: Yesterday, Taliban Morality Police stormed a women’s beauty salon in Kabul that had been quietly operating inside a private courtyard. Witnesses say the forces behaved aggressively, issued threats, and seized all the salon’s equipment. By targeting beauty salons, eyewitnesses add, the Taliban not only strip women of their personal freedoms but also wipe out family livelihoods, making their systematic repression of women even more visible through intimidation and confiscation of property. Click here to read more (external link).