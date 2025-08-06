Girls Victimized by Forced Marriages: A Bitter Tale Under the Shadow of Taliban Oppression

8am: Several families, devastated economically after the Taliban’s takeover, have been compelled to force their daughters into unwanted marriages or pairings they have no interest in, due to the group’s stringent laws, the absence of clear educational programs, and the fear of forced marriages with Taliban members. Meanwhile, findings by the Hasht-e Subh Daily indicate that some officials of religious schools affiliated with the Taliban in areas around Pul-e-Khumri and other parts of the province have been demanding photos from girls under the pretext of processing documents. These photos are then sent to Taliban members for marriage selection. According to available information, this practice has persisted over the past three years. Girls who reject marriage proposals from Taliban members are either forced into marriage or threatened with the withholding of educational documents if they do not comply. Click here to read more (external link).

