Gaza War: Why Is the Taliban Group Silent?

8am: This group has not condemned or praised the parties involved. Specifically, the Taliban did not call Hamas a liberation movement like the Turkish authorities, nor did they call Israel a usurper and infanticidal regime like the Islamic Republic of Iran. Notably, the stance of the forces opposing the Taliban is firmer than this group in supporting the Palestinians. For example, the Supreme Council of National Resistance for the Salvation of Afghanistan supported Hamas's attack on Israel by publishing a statement. Even Muhammad Mohaqiq, a member of the leadership of this council, had a telephone conversation with Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which actually should have been done by the Islamist and jihadist Taliban. Similarly, the position of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) was clearer and more coherent than the numerous and vague statements of the Taliban.