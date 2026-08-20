From Mahdi to Fateh: Lessons to Learn

8am: Mawlawi Mahdi Mujahid was a devoted foot soldier of the Taliban. He was also non-Pashtun and an outsider within the group’s regime. Unlike many others, he was not an unquestioning follower of the Taliban Supreme Leader’s decisions, and in some instances he acted as a rights-seeker, making decisions regarding the territory under his authority that diverged somewhat from Kandahar’s will. In the end, he was ruthlessly suppressed and disappeared. The story of Juma Khan Fateh is much the same as that of Mahdi Mujahid, with the difference that the former has not yet been eliminated, at least so far, though his throne and crown have fallen. From these two similar, yet newsworthy and controversial stories, cautionary lessons can be drawn. Click here to read more (external link).