Former NDS deputy director in Ghor killed

Amu: Abdullah Rahimi, a former deputy director of Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security in Ghor province, was shot dead while attending evening prayers at a mosque near his home in the Taywara district of Ghor on Saturday, according to local sources. Rahimi is the third former member of Afghanistan’s security forces reported killed in Ghor over the past month. “The continuation of these killings raises serious concerns about the implementation of the Taliban’s amnesty decree,” one security analyst said. Click here to read more (external link).