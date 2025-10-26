Former Afghan security officer killed in Takhar, sources say

Amu: The victim, identified as Kamin Jan, previously served as a bodyguard to Gen. Daoud Daoud, the former commander of the 303 Pamir Regional Zone in northern Afghanistan under the previous government. The sources said Jan was killed on Saturday in an armed attack by unidentified gunmen in the Chashma-e-Garmak area of Farkhar district. One of the sources alleged that the assailants were affiliated with the Taliban, although the Taliban have not publicly commented on the incident. Click here to read more (external link).