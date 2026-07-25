Forced Displacement in Panjshir’s Koujan: Residents Stripped of Homes and Land

8am: Several residents of Koujan village in the Samher Valley, Paryan district, Panjshir province, say that the Taliban have forcibly displaced all families living in this village from their homes. They add that this action took place after a rocket attack by unknown individuals on the Paryan district headquarters, with the stated aim of searching for individuals linked to the resistance front. According to them, Taliban forces detained, beat, and interrogated local men before the forced displacement. Click here to read more (external link).