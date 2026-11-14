Five Years Into Taliban Rule, Filmmakers in Afghanistan Battle Poverty and Unemployment

8am: Several film and theater actors in Afghanistan are complaining about their dire economic situation under Taliban rule. They say they lost their jobs and main source of income after cinema activities were halted, and they are now facing serious difficulties in meeting the basic needs of life. According to them, some actors have turned to other jobs to cover living costs, while others have still not been able to find alternative work. They add that the continuation of this situation, and the absence of any clear prospect for resuming cinema activities, has left the professional future and livelihood of the artists remaining in Afghanistan in a haze of uncertainty. Click here to read more (external link).