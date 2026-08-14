Fighting in Badakhshan enters fourth day as Tajikistan protests border spillover

Amu: Fighting between Taliban forces and Juma Khan Fateh, a former Taliban official and their commander, entered a fourth consecutive day in Badakhshan’s Nusay district, local sources told Amu on Friday, as neighboring Tajikistan protested what it said was a deadly spillover of the clashes across its border. Local sources said the fighting continued intermittently in Nusay. Fateh, a former Taliban deputy governor of Zabul, has said he remains loyal to the Taliban but is in conflict with Taliban intelligence forces in the district, whom he accused of searching residents’ homes. Click here to read more (external link).

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