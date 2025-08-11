FBI Offers Up to $5 Million for Information on Mahmood Shah Habibi

Khaama: The FBI in Washington has released a missing-person poster for Mahmood Shah Habibi, an Afghan–American citizen and former head of Afghanistan’s Civil Aviation Authority. In a statement issued Sunday, August 10, the FBI announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the location and safe return of Habibi. The agency urged the public to report any details regarding his disappearance or current whereabouts, emphasizing that tips can be provided anonymously. Click here to read more (external link).