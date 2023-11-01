Explosion At The Milat Gym: ‘The Taliban Were Beating People During the Incident’

8am: The government must ensure the security of its citizens, even in the face of security threats, as it is responsible for the people. However, despite being aware of the threats, the Taliban failed to provide us with security. Moreover, we had suggested on several occasions that they send one or two Taliban members to ensure security, or allow us to purchase and provide security ourselves with locally available firearms, as is common practice. Unfortunately, our request was rejected by the Taliban, and we had to inspect individuals entering the sports complex with empty hands to ensure security. Click here to read more (external link).