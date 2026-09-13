Drug Treatment Centers in Kandahar: Narcotics Being Sold to Patients

8am: Several recovered drug addicts and their families claim that at some drug treatment centers in Kandahar, instead of preventing drug use, the environment has been made accessible for patients to obtain and sell narcotics. They say that in some cases, treatment center staff supply drugs to patients or facilitate the buying and selling of these substances inside the centers. Another source, who wished to remain anonymous, claims that some senior Taliban military officials are involved in drug trafficking. Click here to read more (external link).