Doha Agreement With Pakistan Has No Secret Clauses, Says Taliban Defence Ministry

Afghanistan International: The Taliban’s Ministry of Defence has outlined the key points of its recent agreement with Pakistan, denying claims that the accord contains any secret provisions. The ministry said the deal includes a ceasefire, mutual respect, a pledge to avoid attacks on security forces, civilians and infrastructure, and a commitment not to support assaults against each other. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the agreement would ease tensions along the Afghanistan-Pakistan frontier and lay the groundwork for lasting regional peace. However, the use of the term “border” in Qatar’s initial statement sparked controversy, with Taliban critics accusing the group of implicitly recognising the Durand Line as an international boundary. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry later removed the word “border” from its statement on its website without explanation. During the Doha press conference, Mujahid stressed that the agreement did not include any discussion on the Durand Line, which he referred to as an “imaginary line.” Click here to read more (external link).

