By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

October 26, 2023

Taliban authorities in Afghanistan have released education activist Matiullah Wesa after holding him in custody for more than seven months, his family announced. Wesa, the founder of the PenPath nongovernmental organization, had campaigned for girls’ access to education. He was arrested in Kabul in March by the Taliban-led government and accused of “inciting enmity against the regime.” There has been no official announcement about Wesa’s release.

