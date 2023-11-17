Biden Administration Points Finger at International Partners for Taliban Diverting U.S. Aid

Michael Hughes: The U.S. State Department shrugged its collective shoulders, so to speak, and seemed to say “not my problem” when pressed on the Taliban siphoning large portions of American humanitarian aid. Instead of taking any responsibility, the U.S. suggested international aid organizations should be blamed for getting ripped off by the radical movement.

On the one hand, to be fair, it seems impossible to avoid the Taliban meddling in aid deliveries. Yet, the bigger problem is that not a single senior U.S. official has thought twice about revising Washington’s approach to the situation. Keep the spigot open and let God sort it all out, the de facto strategy seems to be.

