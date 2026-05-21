Baran Health Institute shut down in Bamyan

Khaama: Local sources in Bamyan say Taliban authorities shut down the Baran Health Sciences Institute, detained several staff members and sealed the institute for a second time. Sources said one of the institute’s founders, administrative officials and several teachers were detained during the raid earlier this week. Some staff members were later released, but the fate of others remains unclear. The institute, located near Bamyan airport, was one of the few educational centers still providing health sciences training for girls in the province. Click here to read more (external link).

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