Arrests Surge, Protests Crushed: Taliban Take Revenge on Protesters’ Families

8am: Following calls to action by citizens inside and outside the country to protest the detention of women in Herat and the crackdown on their demonstrations, the Taliban have stepped up the interrogation, detention, and imprisonment of social activists and social media users across the province. After the public protests in the Jibrail district of Herat, the group summoned a number of social media users, particularly vloggers, on charges of supporting the demonstrators, deleted their videos and posts, and issued warnings. One day later, however, a large number of those same individuals were detained by Taliban intelligence in Herat. Sources confirm that Taliban intelligence is now hunting for the families of women and men who published protest calls or critical videos against the group. Click here to read more (external link).

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