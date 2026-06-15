Armored Tank Sales: How Did Taliban’s District 11 Commander Finance Four Marriages?

8am: Findings by the Hasht-e Subh Daily reveal that Nasir Ahmad Ahmadi, the commander of Taliban Security District 11 in Kabul, dismantled and sold several old Soviet-era armored vehicles and equipment approximately two years ago in Zone 315 and the Baba Jan Garrison. According to the findings, Ahmadi scrapped six tanks from these sites, reducing them to scrap metal before selling them. The report also indicates that he had the scrap metal weighed at various locations. In addition, since he was appointed district commander, Ahmadi has married three more times and has secured separate houses in Kabul for each of his four wives. The sale of these tanks for scrap prices by Taliban officials continues, even as the tanks are regarded as part of Afghanistan’s history. Citizens say the vehicles should eventually be placed in museums, not melted down for scrap. Click here to read more (external link).