Armed Robberies Rise in Kabul as Residents Voice Fears Over Insecurity

8am: Several residents of Kabul’s eighth district are complaining about an increase in armed robberies targeting their homes in recent days. They say thieves are entering homes at night in organized groups and taking residents’ belongings with them. According to these residents, in some cases the thieves have clashed with people inside the homes during robberies and injured them. They emphasize that despite the installation of security cameras and lighting at home entrances, the robberies continue. Since retaking control of Kabul, the Taliban have repeatedly spoken of establishing “lasting security” throughout Afghanistan, particularly in the capital. Click here to read more (external link).