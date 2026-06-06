Allegations of $500 Bribery for Tazkira Verification: What Is Happening Inside the Taliban’s “Emirate Affairs” Office?

8am: Several citizens of Afghanistan who traveled to Kabul from various provinces to have their tazkiras (national ID card) obtained and translated have raised serious concerns about corruption and obstruction at the “Emirate Affairs” directorate of the Taliban’s Ministry of Justice. They say that after receiving their tazkiras from the Taliban-controlled General Directorate of Civil Registration, they are required to have them verified by this body for translation purposes. However, the head and staff of the department have used various pretexts to obstruct the processing of applicants’ documents and demanded money in exchange for completing their work. Click here to read more (external link).