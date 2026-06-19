Afghanistan Says It Struck Targets in Pakistan in Overnight Air Raids

Khaama: Ministry of defense in Kabul stated that it carried out airstrikes against alleged ISIS-linked targets inside Pakistan, marking a significant escalation in already strained relations between Kabul and Islamabad. According to the ministry, the targeted locations were allegedly being used to plan and coordinate attacks against Afghanistan. Officials claimed that some of the deadliest attacks carried out inside Afghanistan in recent years had been linked to networks operating from these areas. Click here to read more (external link).

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