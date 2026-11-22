By Farangis Najibullah and Firuza Azizi

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

November 22, 2026

Afghan women who have had their lives sharply restricted by Taliban rule have responded by building personal brands on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube showing them cooking at home, shopping in bazaars, or meeting friends and family.

Some film Kabul’s bustling shopping district, quiet backstreets, or new restaurants and cafes. Others focus on nature, and one has found a niche in poetry.

For many, it has become a way to earn a living. For others, a personal space free from Taliban repression.

Financial Independence

Narges Bader says she first set out to become an influencer in October 2023. High schools and universities were closed to women, and she had no way to continue her education.

“I wanted to find something meaningful to keep myself occupied as I didn’t have any job or profession. I also wanted to become financially independent,” the 22-year-old Kabul resident said.

Since returning to power in 2021, the Taliban have barred girls from secondary schools and women from universities, and restricted women’s access to many public spaces.

Most women who spoke to RFE/RL said they became influencers to gain financial independence and that the money can be real.

“A popular influencer in Kabul can make enough money to cover his or her own expenses with the money they earn from advertising, if they are consistent in their work,” one influencer told RFE/RL.

It is not yet the case for Sara Firooz, who lives in Shugnan, a remote, rural area of Badakhshan in Afghanistan’s northeast.

Her niche is poetry. Firooz, 21, reads Persian classical verse, popular in Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Iran, against a backdrop of the river, trees, and landscape of her village in the Pamir Mountains. She also shares poems in her local Shugni language.

Since deciding to become an influencer in 2025, Firooz has built about 14,400 followers and is seen as a “local celebrity” in her village. But she has not been paid.

“I haven’t yet made any money from my account, so I need a side job, dressmaking, to pay for my expenses,” she said. For her, it is about passion.

She says she has met no resistance from anyone for her social media activity.

“My only limitation is weak Internet speed and a shortage of electricity that disrupts Wi-Fi, especially during the winter,” Firooz told RFE/RL.

Bader’s path went further. She had begun by talking about books she read.

When her following on Instagram and TikTok reached several thousand, she launched a small business making women’s handbags and opened a separate account for it.

“I already had some followers on my personal account and decided to build on that. I learned how to take photos, shoot videos, and edit them,” Bader said.

Her personal and business accounts now total nearly 100,000 followers across platforms, a significant achievement for a young woman in Kabul who says she built it on her own.

‘Nobody Taught Me This’

Those who succeed tend to follow one of two paths: using their fame to promote a business or maintaining a personal brand and living on advertising.

Asra Safi took the first route, using her strong following to launch a startup and turn it into a successful business, selling women’s dresses as well as Islamic hijabs.

“In traditional Afghan families, men are the breadwinners. But many women also want to have financial independence,” she told RFE/RL.

“Nobody taught me this. I did it on my own from scratch. I always had confidence in myself,” Safi said.

In the northern city of Mazar-e Sharif, a 23-year-old woman who asked not to be named built a business from her audience abroad after she became an influencer with tens of thousands of followers.

Most of her followers are Afghans living in the West. Cut off by broken banking systems and a lack of international couriers, some began messaging her, asking to send money through informal agents so she could buy cakes, flowers, or gifts and have them delivered to their families.

Seeing an opportunity, she turned the favors into a cross-border gifting service.

“I struggled in the beginning. I would get one or two customers. I wasn’t sure if it would work at all,” she told RFE/RL.

It eventually did, and the service is now a reliable source of income for her family.

For Bader, the work is now full time. She employs several people, including her brothers, who handle video recording and editing for her accounts. She says she has the “full support” of her family.

Bader stresses that her online business uses modern technology in a conservative society with its own norms, traditions, and restrictions.

“I dress the way which is accepted in our society,” said Bader, who appears in her posts wearing the Islamic hijab.

Like some other female influencers of Kabul, Bader has become something of a household name among followers of Afghan social media, and often attends gatherings, conferences, and workshops for women creators and innovators.

People, she says, often approach her there.

“They tell me ‘I follow you on social media. It’s so nice to see you in person.’”

Her advice to others is simple:

“Like in any other sphere, if you have a dream, you have to work hard and put in a lot of effort for it to materialize.”

Written and reported by Farangis Najibullah with additional reporting by RFE/RL Radio Azadi correspondent Firuza Azizi

Copyright (c) 2026. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.