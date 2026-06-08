Taliban’s Claimed Security Crumbles as Armed Robbers Raid Homes in Broad Daylight in Daykundi

8am: Residents of Nili, the provincial capital of Daykundi, are raising serious concerns about a sharp rise in armed robberies across the city. Residents say armed thieves are breaking into homes around the clock, making off with everything they can find. The ongoing situation has left families living in constant fear, and many are reluctant to speak out publicly out of fear of Taliban retaliation. The Hasht-e Subh Daily reviewed footage recorded at several of the targeted homes, showing broken doors, ransacked rooms, and torn-open boxes and luggage. Sources have also confirmed that the homes of some local Taliban officials were burglarized during the Eid al-Adha holiday period. Click here to read more (external link).