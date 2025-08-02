Sources: Gunmen kill young man from Panjshir in Kabul

Amu: The victim, identified as Samiullah from Hesa Awal district of Panjshir, was attacked in the city’s 11th district while attending to personal matters, the sources said. The assailants fled after the shooting. The incident comes amid a series of targeted killings of Panjshir residents in Kabul. Just a day earlier, another man from the province was reportedly killed by Taliban forces, while a young Panjshiri athlete also died under suspicious circumstances in the capital. Click here to read more (external link).