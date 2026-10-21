Kidnappings on the Rise in Kandahar as Families Fear for Children’s Safety

8am: Local sources in Kandahar say kidnappings have increased in the province, raising concerns among residents, particularly families worried about their children’s safety. Speaking to the Hasht-e Subh Daily on Wednesday, October 21, sources said that alongside an increase in thefts and other crimes, kidnappers have been abducting children and adults from various parts of Kandahar city and demanding money from their families in exchange for their release. Meanwhile, Taliban officials in Kandahar have also acknowledged an increase in kidnappings in the province. Click here to read more (external link).