US deports 12 Afghan nationals to Central African Republic

Amu: The United States has deported 12 Afghan nationals to the Central African Republic. Among them is a young Afghan man whom a US judge had previously protected from deportation to Afghanistan because of fears he could face persecution by the Taliban. The deportation flight landed Saturday in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, carrying 12 Afghans and eight Iranians, along with several people from Nepal and Nicaragua, according to Savi Arvey, director of policy for refugee and immigrant rights at Human Rights First. Click here to read more (external link).