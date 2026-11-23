Khaama: Rep. Jason Crow has urged the United States to protect Afghans who worked alongside American forces, as lawmakers seek to restore deportation protections for thousands of Afghan nationals living in the country. Crow, a Democratic member of the US House of Representatives from Colorado and a former Army Ranger, said Afghan partners had risked their lives to support American servicemembers. In a message on X, he called on the US government to honour its commitments to those who assisted its military missions in Afghanistan. “Our Afghan partners put their lives on the line to help protect American servicemembers like me,” Crow said, according to a statement released by his office. He described protecting them as both a moral and national security responsibility. Click here to read more (external link).