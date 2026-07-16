U.S. Lawmakers Seek Autopsy Report After Afghan Refugee Dies in ICE Custody

Khaama: Six Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives have called on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to release the full autopsy report of an Afghan refugee who died after being taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, while seeking information about the detention and deportation of other former Afghan partners of the United States. According to the lawmakers, Paktiawal was arrested by ICE officers on March 13 while taking his children to school. They said he had no criminal convictions and had a documented history of assisting U.S. Special Forces during the war in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).