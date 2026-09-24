Two Afghans Enter US Under Narrow Immigration Exception, AfghanEvac Says

Khaama: Two Afghan nationals have entered the United States under a narrow exception to current immigration restrictions, according to AfghanEvac, an organization advocating for the relocation of Afghan allies and their families. he development comes amid continuing restrictions on the entry and visa issuance of Afghan nationals. AfghanEvac says a federal court ruling allows a limited category of Afghan family members to proceed under the I-730 follow-to-join process when the principal family member has already been granted asylum in the United States. Click here to read more (external link).