Trump Admin Tries to ‘Bribe’ Afghan Allies to ‘Accept Death’ in Afghanistan

Zeteo: The State Department is paying Afghan allies seeking US refuge thousands of dollars to return to Afghanistan, where they face death, prison, or torture, documents show. Afghans who assisted US troops, along with their families, have been living in limbo for months on a former US military base in Qatar. Camp As Sayliyah, or CAS, was intended as a temporary housing and screening point for evacuated Afghan allies before they were allowed entry to the US, but under Donald Trump, their stay has turned indefinite. Click here to read more (external link).