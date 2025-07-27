formats

Taliban FM Urges Iran To Halt Mass Deportations Of Afghan Migrants

·

Muttaqi

Afghanistan International: The comments were made during a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to a statement from the Taliban’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued Sunday. Muttaqi urged Iranian authorities to carry out deportations in a phased manner while ensuring humane treatment. In response, Araghchi reportedly assured that future deportations would be conducted gradually and with respect for human dignity. Click here to read more (external link).

Related

Leave a comment