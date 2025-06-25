Pakistan to begin third phase of forced deportation of Afghan refugees

Khaama: Pakistan will begin the third phase of forced deportations of Afghan refugees next week, raising serious humanitarian concerns across the country. The Pakistani government will initiate the third phase of forced deportations of Afghan refugees in five days. The Ministry of Interior has set a June 30 deadline for all refugees registered with UNHCR and PoR card holders to leave voluntarily. Amnesty International recently urged Pakistan to halt the deportations, warning that 1.4 million Afghan refugees with UN-issued registration cards risk forced removal after June. The rights group called on Pakistan to respect refugees’ rights and extend PoR card validity. Click here to read more (external link).