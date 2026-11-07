Pakistan Seeks US Deal to Transfer 150 Afghans Through Its Territory

Khaama: Pakistan has said no final decision has been made on the proposed transfer of Afghan refugees from the United States through its territory, as Washington seeks to remove more than 150 Afghans from the country. Under the reported arrangement, the Afghans would be flown from the United States to Pakistan and then transported to Afghanistan. Afghan refugee advocacy groups and rights organisations have warned that returning some of these individuals could expose them to retaliation under Taliban rule, particularly those who previously worked with the US military or supported the former Afghan government. Click here to read more (external link).