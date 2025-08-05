Pakistan Resumes Deportation Of 1.4 Million Afghans Despite UN Concerns

Afghanistan International: Pakistani authorities have resumed the forced deportation of Afghan migrants after deciding not to extend residency deadlines, a move that affects an estimated 1.4 million Afghans holding expired Proof of Registration (PoR) cards. Officials announced on Monday that the deportations had restarted, drawing sharp criticism from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which warned the mass returns could worsen instability in Afghanistan. In addition to PoR card holders, around 800,000 Afghans with Afghan Citizen Cards are also at risk. Pakistani police say these individuals are residing in the country “illegally” and are being detained in the provinces of Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh. Click here to read more (external link).

