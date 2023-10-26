Pakistan Expels Over 12,000 Afghan Refugees in the Past 37 Days

8am: Local Taliban officials have announced the forced expulsion of more than 12,000 Afghan refugee families from Pakistan within the last 37 days. Mawlawi Samiullah Samoon, the director of the Taliban’s migrant registration at the Torkham border, stated on Thursday, October 26th, that these families were forcibly deported by the Pakistani government. According to him, the returning migrants are registered by the Taliban, and their details are then handed over to humanitarian organizations. Click here to read more (external link).

