Over 5.2 million Afghans return from Iran, Pakistan in 2025; IFRC warns of growing crisis

Ariana: More than 5.2 million Afghans have returned home from neighbouring Iran and Pakistan since the beginning of 2025, placing unprecedented strain on an already fragile humanitarian situation, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said in a new report. According to IFRC, the massive wave of returnees and deportees between January and the end of November 2025 represents one of the largest population movements in Afghanistan’s recent history. Of the total, over 3.6 million Afghans returned from Iran alone, including at least 1.2 million who were forcibly deported. Click here to read more (external link).

