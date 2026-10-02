NYT: Afghans Have No Place in the US Refugee Admissions Program in 2027

8am: The United States has not allocated any refugee resettlement slots for fiscal year 2027 for refugees from Afghanistan and other countries around the world who have fled war and persecution. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has criticized the decision and called on the US government to lift travel restrictions and fully restore its refugee admissions program. The organization has particularly highlighted the situation of Afghans who are at risk because of their support for the US mission in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

Related