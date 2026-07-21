New AI tool helps Afghans identify visa pathways

Ariana: A veteran-led organisation has launched a new artificial intelligence-powered platform designed to help Afghans navigate complex visa and relocation options as thousands remain stranded or at risk nearly five years after the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. The Visa Pathways and Relocation Information Center (V-PRIC), developed by AfghanEvac, uses artificial intelligence to guide users through possible immigration and protection pathways based on their individual circumstances. According to AfghanEvac founder and U.S. Navy veteran Shawn VanDiver, the platform attracted more than 30,000 visits during its first week online. Click here to read more (external link).

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