Iran says Israeli attacks put millions of Afghan migrants at risk

Ariana: Alireza Bikdeli, the acting ambassador of Iran in Kabul, has warned that recent Israeli military actions have endangered the lives of millions of Afghan nationals residing in Iran. Speaking to a group of Afghan refugees returning home, the diplomat said that the escalating conflict poses a serious threat to the safety of over six million Afghan migrants currently living in Iran. He emphasized the deep historical and cultural ties between the two neighboring nations, calling the bond between Iran and Afghanistan “unbreakable.” Click here to read more (external link).