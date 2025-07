Amu: In a staggering surge, Iran and Pakistan expelled 29,723 Afghan migrants on Friday (July 11), with over 90 percent deported from Iran, the Taliban’s High Commission for Migrant Affairs reported. Of those, 29,155 individuals were returned from Iran and 568 from Pakistan, arriving through the border crossings at Islam Qala, Silk Bridge, Spin Boldak and Torkham. Click here to read more (external link).

