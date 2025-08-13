HRW: US Refugee Policy Contradicts Rights Report on Afghanistan

Khaama: Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused the Trump administration of pursuing policies toward Afghan refugees that contradict the US State Department’s own findings on human rights conditions in Afghanistan. The State Department’s 2024 annual human rights report, released Tuesday, cites credible evidence of widespread abuses under Taliban rule, including arbitrary arrests, torture, extrajudicial killings, and severe restrictions on women, civil liberties, and free speech. It concludes that Afghanistan remains a “dangerous” place. Despite these assessments, HRW says Washington is ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for thousands of Afghan refugees—protection granted to individuals whose return would be unsafe due to conflict, repression, or disasters. Click here to read more (external link).