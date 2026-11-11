Heavy Bride Prices and Costly Weddings Push Young People to Migrate in Pursuit of Marriage

8am: Many young people say the high costs of marriage and expensive customs have forced them to migrate to cover living expenses and the cost of getting married. According to them, when a young man cannot afford the costs of marriage through ordinary work and income in the country, he is left with no choice but to consider migration as a way to reach this goal. They say that although they dream of marrying and starting a life together, the high cost of weddings and family expectations have made this dream difficult and, at times, unattainable. Some migration experts warn that the migration of young people due to economic problems and the high costs of marriage carries numerous social and family consequences. Click here to read more (external link).