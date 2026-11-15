France agrees to receive Taliban diplomats, source says

Amu: France has agreed to receive several Taliban diplomats who are expected to travel to Paris in the coming weeks, a source within the Taliban administration told Amu TV, as European countries step up contacts with Taliban authorities over the return of Afghan migrants. The issue has raised concerns among human rights advocates and United Nations experts, who have warned that returning Afghans to Taliban-controlled territory could expose them to persecution and other serious abuses. Click here to read more (external link).