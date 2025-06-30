Former Iranian diplomat dispels rumors of Afghan migrants collaborating with enemy

Ariana: Former Iranian diplomat Rasoul Mousavi, who previously served as Director General for South Asian Affairs at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has stressed that Afghan migrants in Iran should not be equated with foreign spies. His comments were published in an interview with a local media outlet and come amid growing tensions related to Afghan refugees in the country. “Afghan migrants are not aligned with enemy intelligence agents,” Mousavi stated, urging Iranian authorities to address migration issues with patience and respect for human dignity. His remarks follow recent developments during the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel, during which several Afghan migrants were reportedly detained by Iranian authorities on allegations of espionage and collaboration with Israel. Click here to read more (external link).