Forced Repatriation Of Afghan Migrants Could Trigger Greater Threats, Warns Karzai

Hamid Karzai

Afghanistan International: Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai warned that the forced repatriation of Afghan migrants under current conditions would not resolve the migration crisis but could instead lead to “more serious threats.” Click here to read more (external link).

