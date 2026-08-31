European Parliament to Hold Emergency Hearing on Afghan Refugee Deportations

Khaama: The European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights is set to hold a hearing on Thursday to examine the deportation of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers from European Union member states, as concerns grow over cooperation between some European governments and the Taliban. The hearing comes days after a three-member Taliban delegation arrived in Germany for talks aimed at accelerating the deportation of Afghan nationals to Kabul. German officials have confirmed the delegation’s presence, saying it is working on the technical arrangements needed for future deportation flights. Click here to read more (external link).