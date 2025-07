8am: Sources confirmed to the Hasht-e Subh Daily that on Sunday, July 27, Pakistani police intensified their crackdown, even conducting searches for asylum seekers while wearing civilian clothes. According to these sources, the arrests have accelerated, particularly in the F-17 and B-17 sectors of Islamabad. They further emphasized that the Pakistani government has suspended the extension of visas for asylum seekers for the past month. Click here to read more (external link).