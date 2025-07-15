Amnesty International: Afghan Refugees in U.S. Should Not Be Forced to Return

Khaama: Amid the looming threat of deportation for thousands of Afghan refugees in the United States, Amnesty International has issued a strong warning, stating that no one should be forced to return to dangerous conditions. In a post on X on Tuesday, July 15, Amnesty highlighted that the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for approximately 12,000 Afghan refugees in the U.S. has officially ended, placing them at imminent risk of arrest and removal. The organization condemned the U.S. government’s move, calling it a betrayal of the promises made to Afghan refugees, many of whom fled Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover seeking safety and stability. Click here to read more (external link).

